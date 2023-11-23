Capital Research Global Investors Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,637,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,723,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.44% of CVS Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,378,174. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

