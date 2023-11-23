Capital World Investors Acquires 9,560,273 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 7.96% of Cloudflare worth $1,727,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in Cloudflare by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 80,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Cloudflare by 24.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,029,000 after buying an additional 156,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,588,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,588,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,767 shares of company stock worth $51,100,811 in the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.68. 2,122,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,833. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

