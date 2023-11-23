Capital World Investors Has $798.02 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,661,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,192,185 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.86% of Arch Capital Group worth $798,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,807,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

