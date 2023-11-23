Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 771,861 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,176,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Quanta Services stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,475. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $212.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.