Capital World Investors Sells 25,126,498 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,575,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,126,498 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.07% of AES worth $965,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 57,039 shares of company stock worth $934,195. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Trading Up 1.0 %

AES Announces Dividend

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,213,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

