Capital World Investors Sells 3,557,440 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,240,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,557,440 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $765,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,855,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,850,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

