Capital World Investors Sells 95,771 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,948,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.65% of NIKE worth $1,098,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.92. 6,280,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,845,228. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average of $105.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.