Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health accounts for 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cardinal Health worth $65,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.88. 1,374,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $106.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 327.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

