Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.53 and a 200 day moving average of $253.25. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

