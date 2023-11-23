Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $25,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 36.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.01. 3,594,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912,804. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

