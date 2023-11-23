Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $246.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.25. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

