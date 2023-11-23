CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stake Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.79 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $269,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

