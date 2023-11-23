Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.82. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 876,808 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $19,999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,794,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,231,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,501 shares of company stock worth $2,767,443. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 203,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

