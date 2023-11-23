Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by California First Leasing Corp

California First Leasing Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up about 1.5% of California First Leasing Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $405.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,716. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.