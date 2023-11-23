Check-Cap (CHEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 24th.
Check-Cap Price Performance
Check-Cap stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 363.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.
