Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after acquiring an additional 199,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. 7,217,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,986,382. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

