Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.09.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

