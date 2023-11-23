Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 24th.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65. Chindata Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CD

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.