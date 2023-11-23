Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 24th.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chindata Group Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CD opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65. Chindata Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78.
CD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
