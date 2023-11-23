Christopher Bedi Sells 29 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total value of $18,966.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,275,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 2nd, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $669.66 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $678.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $582.31 and its 200-day moving average is $562.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

