Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) is Inceptionr LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $554.82. 206,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,639. The firm has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $559.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.97.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

