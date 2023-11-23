Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $554.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.18 and a 200 day moving average of $496.97. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $559.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

