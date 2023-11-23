Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Citigroup by 50.1% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.28.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,441,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

