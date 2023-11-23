Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 343,076 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,076 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.42% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $367,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, hitting $194.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.09 and its 200-day moving average is $198.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

