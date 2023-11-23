Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 761,879 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.79% of Enbridge worth $592,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,641,000 after purchasing an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $723,255,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.93. 6,390,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,170. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

