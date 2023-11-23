Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,887,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572,753 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.23% of Eaton worth $982,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.91. 1,470,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.73. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

