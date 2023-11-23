Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,578,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,528,247 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.10% of TE Connectivity worth $921,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,079,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,504,000 after buying an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 525,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,719,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 113,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,937,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 108,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

TEL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.33. 956,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.