Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,497 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of Zoetis worth $567,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 125,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,107,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 120,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,251,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.35. 1,501,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,897. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

