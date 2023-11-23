Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185,097 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Aptiv worth $453,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

NYSE APTV traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,168. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

