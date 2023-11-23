Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,260,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,139 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $443,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.63. 2,067,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,002,536. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

