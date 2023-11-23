Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.16 Billion Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,644,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,972 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Netflix worth $1,164,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.00. 2,843,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,404. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.