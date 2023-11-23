Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $2.47 Billion Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,409,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 620,564 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of Visa worth $2,472,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,646,241. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Visa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.72. 5,702,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $254.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.70 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

