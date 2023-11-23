Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $411.81 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,373,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Diageo worth $411,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $142.52. 702,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $191.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.78.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

