Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $484.36 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,776,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.26% of EQT worth $484,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,927 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $277,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,271,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. EQT’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

