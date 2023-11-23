Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $560.73 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800,911 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.61% of PPG Industries worth $560,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after buying an additional 697,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $136.64. 734,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Get Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.