Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $682.13 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,933 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.28% of Vulcan Materials worth $682,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $211.90. 511,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average is $210.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,087. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.21.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

