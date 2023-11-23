Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $719.25 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.65% of Apollo Global Management worth $719,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.5 %

APO stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,820,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,931. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 111.10%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

