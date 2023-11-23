Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $804.39 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,687 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.63% of S&P Global worth $804,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,263. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

