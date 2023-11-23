Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $843.15 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,079,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,768,826 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Oracle worth $843,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,343,762 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,479,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $376,879,000 after buying an additional 174,939 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,279,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 83.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after buying an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.24. 4,344,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.