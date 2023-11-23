Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $934.59 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,829 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.37% of W.W. Grainger worth $934,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $808.98. The company had a trading volume of 160,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,701. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $729.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $722.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $813.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

