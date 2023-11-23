Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.64% of Edison International worth $435,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,195 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,257 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after purchasing an additional 196,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.42.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

