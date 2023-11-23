Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. ASML makes up 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of ASML worth $863,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.17.

ASML Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $684.80. 523,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $529.01 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $270.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $612.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $664.15.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.