Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 587,227 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.72% of United Parcel Service worth $1,102,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.75. 2,640,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

