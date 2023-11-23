Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 212,233 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Sempra worth $846,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $845,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sempra by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at $14,416,000. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in Sempra by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 89,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in Sempra by 26.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 139,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,643. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $84.13.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.