Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 2,694,362 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,107,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,694,362 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of Intel worth $605,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

INTC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,490,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,303,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $44.93.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

