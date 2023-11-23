Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 43,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,976,682 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Union Pacific worth $404,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average of $210.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

