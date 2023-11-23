Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777,268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,137,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Stock Performance
Shares of INTU traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $564.23. 899,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.
Insider Activity at Intuit
In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
