Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777,268 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,137,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $564.23. 899,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,757. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $571.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.