Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,227,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688,922 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of Monster Beverage worth $817,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $6,379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after acquiring an additional 330,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.22. 4,756,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,971. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.