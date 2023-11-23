Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,486 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.82% of Equinix worth $600,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $829.85.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,297 shares of company stock worth $6,232,399 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $794.35. The company had a trading volume of 282,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $758.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.92 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

