Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 118,866 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,406,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118,866 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.90% of American International Group worth $368,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in American International Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in American International Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG remained flat at $64.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,092. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

