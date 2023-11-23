Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 252,431 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821,520 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 252,431 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.38% of NIKE worth $642,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on NKE
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,280,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
See Also
